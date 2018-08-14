Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg wants to wow audiences with his new summer movie, “Mile 22.”

“You know what we want out of this movie in a summer full of sequels is a really original kick-butt movie, that’s smart, character-driven action movie that will leave you on the edge of your seat,” Wahlberg said while doing press for the movie with director Peter Berg.

Wahlberg and Berg once again teamed up to make this movie about a super secret unit of the CIA. The duo worked together on a number of projects in the past including “Patriots Day” and “Deepwater Horizon.”

“We love each other,” Wahlberg said. “We bring the best out of one another.”

Wahlberg and Berg are joining forces once again for the Netflix film, “Wonderland,” which is set in Boston. The film will follow Wahlberg’s character who is “fresh out of prison” and gets “sucked back into Boston’s underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it,” according to Netflix.

During the press tour, Berg and Wahlberg confirmed that the movie is shooting in Boston.

Considering Wahlberg’s busy schedule of his career in film and his family’s burger business, but he recently bought a car dealership in Ohio and is toying with the idea of purchasing a professional soccer team.

Wahlberg said before he makes anything official, he plans on consulting Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Revolution.

“If I needed any advice about MLS and about owning a soccer team and where the league is heading, I would certainly pick nobody’s brain more than Robert Kraft,” he said.

“Mile 22” arrives in theaters this Friday.

