(WHDH) — Drake has broken a musical record the Beatles set over half a century ago.
The Canadian rapper officially broke the record for the most top 10s on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by any act in a single year.
His featured turn on Bad Bunny’s “Mia” pushed him past the fab four.
The song marks Drake’s 12th top 10 of this year.
The Beatles banked 1 in their breakout year of 1964.
Drake has 32 top 10 songs overall, which is a record for solo male artists.
He stands at the third-most overall after Madonna and the Beatles.
