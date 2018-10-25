FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Authorities say an intruder was arrested at Drake’s Southern California house, but the woman apparently did nothing but drink the rapper’s water and soda pop. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies from its Malibu/Lost Hills Station arrested 24-year-old Mesha Collins Monday, April 17, 2017, inside the home of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

(WHDH) — Drake has broken a musical record the Beatles set over half a century ago.

The Canadian rapper officially broke the record for the most top 10s on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by any act in a single year.

His featured turn on Bad Bunny’s “Mia” pushed him past the fab four.

The song marks Drake’s 12th top 10 of this year.

The Beatles banked 1 in their breakout year of 1964.

Drake has 32 top 10 songs overall, which is a record for solo male artists.

He stands at the third-most overall after Madonna and the Beatles.

