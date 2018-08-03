FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Authorities say an intruder was arrested at Drake’s Southern California house, but the woman apparently did nothing but drink the rapper’s water and soda pop. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies from its Malibu/Lost Hills Station arrested 24-year-old Mesha Collins Monday, April 17, 2017, inside the home of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his “In My Feelings” video.

The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday.

La La Anthony play’s Drake’s love interest and former “Cosby Show” star Phylicia Rashad is her mom. Comedian Shiggy, who created the challenge associated with the song, performs “The Shiggy Dance” throughout.

Will Smith, Big Freedia and Queer Eye’s Fab 5 are also among the celebrities making appearances.

“In My Feelings” is featured on Drake’s fifth studio album, Scorpion.

