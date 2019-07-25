Drake signs creative partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Authorities say an intruder was arrested at Drake’s Southern California house, but the woman apparently did nothing but drink the rapper’s water and soda pop. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies from its Malibu/Lost Hills Station arrested 24-year-old Mesha Collins Monday, April 17, 2017, inside the home of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake has two new partners: SiriusXM and Pandora.

The two companies which merged earlier this year announced Thursday that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper.

The new deal includes “a dedicated station, curated music, and collaborations with creative talent.” The roll-out will start later this year.

Drake is one of the world’s top-streamed artists. He previously had a radio show on Apple Music, did a commercial for the brand and launched new music on the streaming platform, giving Apple an exclusive for a time period over competitors.

Drake has had 35 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won four Grammy Awards.

