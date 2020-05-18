Dropkick Murphys live streaming Fenway Park performance featuring Bruce Springsteen

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys will be live streaming their performance at Fenway Park for free at the end of the month.

Frontman Ken Casey took to Instagram Monday morning to announce that the Quincy band would be performing on the infield diamond on May 29 at 6 p.m. with no fans in the stands.

The concert will be streamed on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

“That’s right – we are gonna be the first band in HISTORY to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond – and we will be doing it FREE – for YOU, THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD,” he wrote. “This free live stream will have NO AUDIENCE in the stands…. That’s another first – no band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium !!”

Bruce Springsteen will also be joining the Dropkick Murphys remotely.

The performance will raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat For Humanity and Feeding America. People can donated by texting DONATE to 404-994-3559.

