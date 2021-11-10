BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys plan to ship up to Boston for the end of their St. Patrick’s Day tour next year.

The band, which was formed in Quincy, announced the dates for their 2022 St. Patrick’s Day American Tour on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off on Feb. 21 in Pennsylvania and wraps up in Boston with a show at the new Roadrunner venue on March 20.

The Dropkick Murphys are also set to perform at the House of Blues in Boston on March 17, 18, and 19.

Tickets for the concerts are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

