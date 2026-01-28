FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced they will hold a special send-off rally for the team at Gillette Stadium on February 1, including a performance by Quincy’s own Dropkick Murphys, prizes, and remarks from Patriots players, coaches, and ownership.

Gates for the event will open at 9 a.m. with the program set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Patriots will return to the Super Bowl after beating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday. They will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

The rally will feature a musical performance by the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the Patriots cheerleaders, and Patriots alumni will be in attendance.

Patriots ownership, head coach Mike Vrabel, and team captains Drake Maye, Hunter Henry, Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Marcus Jones, and Brenden Schooler will address the crowd.

The team said Bud Light is also dropping hundreds of Super Bowl LX kegs around Gillette Stadium and giving fans ages 21+ a chance to win two tickets to the big game. The first 300 ticketed fans to check in at the company’s on-site activation plaza will be entered to win the prizes.

The Patriots said team buses are expected to leave Gillette Stadium for T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island around 11:30 a.m.

The event is free of charge, but tickets will be required for admittance into the stadium. The team said tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket registration link will be published Thursday morning on Patriots.com.

The team said a live stream will also be available for fans to watch at home.

