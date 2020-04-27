‘Duck Dynasty’ star drive-by shooting results in man’s arrest

(CNN) — Louisiana authorities have arrested a man following a drive-by shooting at the estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Daniel King Jr., 38, with one count of aggravated assault by drive by shooting and he was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to CNN.

A gunman fired nearly 10 shots at the home of the “Duck Dynasty” star in broad daylight on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office report posted to Facebook.

Witnesses said they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences, the report said.

The vehicle was described as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims; the driver was described as a young white male in his teens or early 20s, according to the report.

The report said other occupants were in the vehicle but a description was not available.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said a surveillance camera captured an image of the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

The Monroe News Star reported that one of the bullets went through the bedroom window of the home where Willie Robertson’s son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant.

“We were pretty shook up,” the publication reported the elder Robertson saying on Sunday. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

The Robertson family came to fame because of their A&E reality series “Duck Dynasty,” which ran for 11 seasons until 2017.

