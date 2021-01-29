Emilio Estevez reprises his role as coach Gordon Bombay in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." Credit: Disney Plus/Youtube

(CNN) — Disney+ is taking a quack at bringing the world of “The Mighty Ducks” to live-action television for the first time.

The new trailer for “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” was released by the streamer on Thursday, giving a first look at the new series, starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez, who reprises his role as hockey coach Gordon Bombay.

The show, premiering March 26, picks up 30 years after “The Mighty Ducks” first took the ice — except now, the team has become a competitive force in youth hockey, with little space for the underdog types who once populated its ranks. Enter mom Alex (Graham), who leads the charge to create a team for her son Evan (Brady Noon) to play on.

The 10-episode first season is produced by ABC Signature and co-created by Steven Brill, writer and executive producer of the three “Mighty Ducks” films.

“The Mighty Ducks” also spawned a short-lived animated TV series that ran for one season in 1996.

