Dunkin’ is collaborating with “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter to debut a new, limited-time menu item. You guessed it — it’s an espresso drink.

Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso is a hand-shaken concoction of espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk, and is expected to hit restaurants Tuesday.

The singer-songwriter and actress is also featured in the coffee shop’s latest playful commercial, titled Shake That Ess’.

“Through our new ad campaign, we’re showing guests that their new drink order can be both delicious and a wink at embracing life’s lighter side — exactly what Dunkin’ is all about,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s chief marketing officer.

The beloved New England-based java and pastry establishment is also adding a Lava Cake Signature Latte, Lava Cake Coffee, and Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut to its menu.

The Iced Lemon Loaf is returning to the menu, according to Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ is also starting the new year with a new $5 meal deal, including two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium hot or iced coffee.

