Dunkin’ teams up with Snoop Dogg to launch new breakfast sandwich on glazed doughnut

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ and rap icon Snoop Dogg have teamed up to launch a new breakfast sandwich that is served on a sliced glazed doughnut.

“New this month, Snoop Dogg is back at it again droppin’ a menu hack like it’s hot,” the Canton-based coffee chain said in a news release introducing the “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich.”

Dunkin’ says the sandwich is inspired by Snoop Dogg’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed doughnuts.

The sandwich features a beyond breakfast sausage patty with egg and cheese on a sliced doughnut.

It will be available for just one week only from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19.

