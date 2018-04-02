(CNN) – Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson opened up about his battle with depression.

In an interview with “Express,” actor Johnson revealed that times have been harder for him than fans know.

Johnson said he went through a dark period years about when injuries ended his dreams of playing professional football. Around the same time, his then-girlfriend broke up with him.

However, he said the worst time came when he was 15 years old and his mother attempted suicide.

Johnson said his mother got out of their car on the interstate and attempted to walk into oncoming traffic. He saved her life by pulling her back to the side of the road.

Johnson said he and his mother have both gone on to find happiness.

The “Rampage” star said he’s not using his experiences to try and help others.

