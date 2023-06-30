FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Ed Sheeran, set to take the stage in Foxboro this weekend, announced Friday morning that two new direct supports to replace the singer Khalid.

The +–=÷× Tour, pronounced as The Mathematics Tour, will now feature John Mayer on Friday night and Little Big Town on Saturday. As of Thursday, Khalid was set to reunite with Sheeran after taking a break from the tour due to a recent car accident.

There was no explanation for the change in the line-up for this weekend’s concerts at Gillette Stadium.

🚨Just announced!🚨@JohnMayer will now be opening for Ed Sheeran’s Friday concert and @littlebigtown will be opening on Saturday.



Tix and info: https://t.co/5NaVHoZvi7 pic.twitter.com/8pAFrQbI1g — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) June 30, 2023

Rosa Linn will still open both shows as planned.

The parking lots will be open at 2 p.m. both days. Gates open at 4, and the shows start at 6.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)