(WHDH) — Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel spread Christmas cheer by “singing loud for all to hear” during a recent “Elf” reunion.

The cast of the popular holiday movie got together virtually to raise money for the Democratic candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Ferrell and Deschanel harmonized together for their rendition of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

The reunion raised more than $400,000 for the Democratic candidates.

