(WHDH) — Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about the alleged sexual abuse she suffered as a teenager.

She described the assaults during an interview on David Letterman’s Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

The comedian says her stepfather began to touch her inappropriately as a teenager after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In later years, DeGeneres says she told her mother about the abuse but she didn’t believe her at first.

DeGeneres added that she hopes telling her story will help others in similar situations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)