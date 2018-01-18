(WHDH) — Ellen Pompeo discussed how she became the highest-paid woman on television.

The actress, who plays Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy, opened up to the Hollywood Reporter.

Her new deal with the television show will have her making more than $20 million a year.

She said it has been a fight to get the pay she deserves – for being the title character on the hugely successful series.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)