FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Elton John on Tuesday added a second show at Gillette Stadium to his list of farewell tour stops.

The pop icon postponed several shows of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” due to the coronavirus pandemic but he’s slated to return to the stage on March 30 in St. Louis.

John initially announced one concert date in Foxboro on July 28 but he will now also perform on July 27.

The worldwide tour wraps up on July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

