FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Elton John will be performing at Gillette Stadium next summer as part of his farewell tour taking place in North America and Europe.

The pop icon postponed several shows of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” due to the coronavirus but announced Wednesday the final dates for the tour.

It starts back up on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany before closing out its European shows on June 29, 2022 in Swansea, United Kingdom.

Elton John kicks off the North American stretch of the tour on July 15, 2022 in Philadelphia.

He is slated to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on July 28, 2022.

The tour wraps up on November 20, 2022 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time,” he wrote on social media. “This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

Presale tickets go up for sale beginning Wednesday at noon through Tuesday at 10 p.m. before going on sale to the general public.

