Elton John to headline benefit concert amid coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) — Elton John wants to make sure America’s medical professionals feel the love on Sunday night.

The superstar singer will host a benefit special, airing March 29 on Fox, that will pay tribute to front line health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic and seek donations.

Performers for “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” will include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

All the artists will appear from their own homes and be “filmed with their personal cell phones, camera and audio equipment,” according to a release from Fox.

Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation will benefit from proceeds raised.

The hour-long special will have no commercials and air at 9 p.m. ET and be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations as well.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.