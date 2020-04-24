Eminem donates tubs of his famous ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to healthcare workers in Detroit

Rapper Eminem recently made a move to support healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in his hometown.

He donated tubs of his famous “Mom’s Spaghetti” to frontline workers in Detroit.

Henry Ford Health System posted an Instagram photo of cups of the spaghetti.

One of the tubs had a sticker that read, “Thank you frontline caregivers.”

Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” was inspired by lyrics from his Oscar-winning 2002 song “Lose Yourself.”

The 47-year-old rapper launched a pop-up food stand called Mom’s Spaghetti back in 2018 at the Coachella Music Festival.

Eminem did a previous pop-up joint in Detroit ahead of his 2017 revival album.

