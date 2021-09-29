DETROIT (WHDH) — An Italian walk-up restaurant based on a legendary lyric from Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” opened in downtown Detroit on Wednesday.

Mom’s Spaghetti opened on Woodward Avenue across from Comerica Park as its first permanent location after it initially opened in 2017 as a pop-up location at The Shelter in the St. Andrew’s Hall music venue.

A retail space called The Trailer also opened above Mom’s Spaghetti, where fans can purchase merchandise.

Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg partnered with Union Joints restaurant group to create the brick-and-mortar location.

During the pandemic, Shady Records contracted Union Joints to deliver Mom’s Spaghetti to frontline caregivers at eight hospitals and to those administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the TCF Center garage in Detroit.

