LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Emma Watson joked about needing a fake tattoo proofreader after the one she wore to an Oscar party had a grammatical error.

The actress donned a fake tattoo that read, “Times Up” – a message against sexual harassment.

However, the tattoo was missing an apostrophe to correctly read, “Time’s Up.”

She took to Twitter to say,”Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)