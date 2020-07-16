Emmy-nominated production company looking for human-dog duos in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Emmy-nominated production company is looking for Boston dog owners and their four-legged friends for a new competition show.
The executive producers for “Naked and Afraid,” “Naked and Afraid XL,” “Blind Date,” and “Ready For Love” are looking to cast human-dog duos for “The Dog Show.”
The duo will show off their special bond and compete within different obstacles.
“Think, ‘The Amazing Race,’ but with your dog,” a Los Angeles-based casting director said.
The show is said to be “light-hearted” in a way that will bring joy to the American people amid the ongoing pandemic.
Those interested in being on the show should enter a submission answering the following questions:
- How did you meet?
- What’s your dog’s personality?
- Did they help you get through a difficult time in your life?
- Have you accomplished any outdoor adventures together?
- Is your dog smart, talented, and trained?
- Is your bond undeniable?
Submissions can be emailed to ispyrealitytv@gmail.com and the subject should be “The Dog Show.” Emails need to include your name, phone number, a few photos with your dog, and social media information.
