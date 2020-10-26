Everybody loves a reunion: Cast of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ reunites for table read

The actors and actresses behind some of the nation’s favorite “Everybody Loves Raymond” characters took a walk down memory lane in a virtual table read for a cause close to all their hearts.

“It’s been 25 years since the show was on the air, 15 years since it’s been off. And we’re gonna go at it again,” Ray Romano said.

It’s been a while since anyone has seen Ray, Deborah and the rest of the crazy, unpredictable family from the hit TV show. But, they got back together for the first time on Friday to honor one of their former co-stars.

Peter Boyle played the insult-hurling Frank, the family patriarch on the show.

He died in 2006 at the age of 71, from multiple myeloma.

The Barone family reunion was aimed at raising money to find a cure for the disease.

“We miss you, Peter, and we love you. And you, too, Doris,” Brad Garrett said.

The cast, along with the series creator, Phil Rosenthal, relived some of their favorite moments and gave fans a taste of what they have been missing since the finale.

