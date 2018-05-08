(WHDH) – Almost 30 years after the original was released, the much talked about third installment of the “Bill & Ted” franchise, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” is in the works, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Keanu Reeves, playing Ted Logan, and Alex Winter, playing Bill S. Preston, have been confirmed for the project.

The first “Bill and Ted” film, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” was released in 1989. The sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” was released in 1991.

The latest film, currently in pre-production, features the time-traveling pair, now middle-aged, dealing with the responsibilities of adulthood and family life, according to THR.

The magazine reports Bill and Ted will set out on a new adventure with the help of their daughters.

It’s unclear when it will be released.

