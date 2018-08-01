(CNN) – Do you ever wonder how much time you spend on social media? Well, Instagram and Facebook are ready to tell you.

The social media platforms announced Wednesday that they are rolling out new features to help users manage their time on social media.

The new features on Instagram and Facebook break down a user’s time spent on each app, on a daily and weekly basis.

Users will be able to set reminders to alert them when they’ve reached their “cut-off” for the day.

The features are available only through the Instagram and Facebook app at this time. The features track time separately for each device a user uses.

