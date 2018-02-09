(WHDH) — Facebook is trying out a new “down vote” button.

During the testing period, users are able to click the button to hide a specific comment.

If you click it, you can then choose to label the comment as “offensive,” “misleading” or “off topic.”

Some people have requested the addition of a “dislike” button, but Facebook said it is not working on including that feature.

