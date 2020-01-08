Family announces release of album Mac Miller was working on before overdose death

(WHDH) — More than a year after his accidental overdose death, the family of rapper Mac Miller took to Instagram Wednesday to announce the release of the album he was working on before he died.

The album, titled “Circles,” is set to hit streaming services on Jan. 17, according to the family. They started off the post by saying “Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal.”

The rapper died in September 2018, after a long history with drug and alcohol abuse. His death came two months after the release of his Grammy-nominated album “Swimming.”

Miller was well into the process of recording “Circles” at the time of his passing with Jon Brion, according to the post. Brion later dedicated himself to finishing the album in honor of the late artist.

The anticipated album is described as a companion album to “Swimming,” the family wrote. The concept was “Swimming in Circles,” where the music will sound off as two different styles complementing each other, therefore “creating a circle.”

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path,” the family wrote. “We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

For more information regarding the release, the family suggested fans follow @92tilinfinity on Instagram. They went on to thank the fans that have supported Miller unconditionally through the years.

