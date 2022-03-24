(WHDH) — One lucky “Downtown Abbey” fan can earn $1,000 for binge-watching the show in preparation of the release of the movie “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

To celebrate the release, Choice Mutual is looking to pay a fan to binge-watch season 6 of the series and “Downton Abbey” the movie, which was released in 2019.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is bringing back all of the series’ beloved characters as they adapt to the future, and reflect on the legacy of the grand estate. The movie is slated to be released on May 20.

Fans interested in applying for the gig can do so here. Applications close on April 12.

