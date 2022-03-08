(WHDH) — A leading platform for fandoms and online communities is looking to pay someone $4,000 to watch the hit HBO series “Euphoria.”

The platform, FandomSpot.com, wants to hire a “Euphoria Analyst” to watch and analyze the first two seasons of the popular show to help it predict the outcome of season three.

The successful candidate will be hired to rewatch the entire episode history, documenting key events and any Easter eggs as the platform hopes to predict what storylines and fan theories are likely to happen in the next season.

The candidate will also be required to watch and read interviews with cast members and show producers, and follow them on social media to monitor for any additional storyline clues.

The notes produced by the analyst will be used to form content for FandomSpot’s website as it hopes to provide engaging content for Euphoria’s large fan base.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and can be located anywhere in the world because the job can be done remotely. Working hours are flexible but the platform says the job must be completed in one month.

Potential candidates must have good attention to detail but no qualifications for the role are needed. Current fans of the show, along with those who have never seen it are welcome to apply.

Applications are open through March 25, 2022, and anyone wishing to apply can do so by clicking here.

