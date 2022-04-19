BOSTON (WHDH) - A lucky fan snapped a photo with superstar actress Zendaya who was spotted walking through East Boston.

The “Euphoria” actress is in town filming her upcoming film “Challengers.”

Zendaya has been spotted sightseeing all over Boston these last few weeks — shopping on Newbury Street with her dog and stopping by a popular bakery with Spiderman himself, Tom Holland.

