BOSTON (WHDH) - Midnight marked the start of a new era for Taylor Swift with the release of her twelfth album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The glittery, vulnerable, pop-filled project calls back to Swift’s 1989 and Reputation albums. It follows the release of The Tortured Poets Department, a no-holds-barred look into Swift’s mind during a dark, heartbroken period of her life.

Swift says her new album, affectionately shortened to “Showgirl” by fans, is a return to her catchy, pop sound, and was inspired by what she was going through in life at the time of The Eras Tour.

Die hard Swifties lined up at Target stores across the nation before the midnight release. The Target in Watertown was one of 500 stores in the U.S. that offered an exclusive vinyl of the album.

One man there said he came to the store to surprise his son in the morning.

“My son loves Taylor Swift. So he went to bed at 9:30 p.m., and he has no idea that I’m here,” the man said. “It’ll just be sitting outside of his door.”

In New York City, fans lined up for “The Life of a Showgirl” Spotify experience.

“It really is kind of like a peek inside her mind, but also just like all the little clues and hints and subtle nods to like what to expect from the album,” said one fan.

On the west coast, crowds gathered in downtown Los Angeles for a Taylor Swift listening party, but that’s not the only place Swifties can gather to get a taste of the album.

Select AMC theaters are hosting release parties, along with the exclusive world premiere of the music video for the first track on the album, “The Fate of Ophelia.” The showing will include behind-the-scenes footage from the music video, brand new lyric videos, and never-before-seen personal reflections from Swift on songs from the album.

Regardless of where fans are listening, they say they are just happy to be along for the ride.

“She was like my best friend without actually knowing her growing up. I started listening to her when I was nine years old,” said Rose Fahy. “I’m just excited to hear songs about a tour I attended.”

