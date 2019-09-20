LONDON (WHDH) — Fans are “Crazy In Love” with the latest wax figure of Beyoncé.

Madame Tussauds in London unveiled their rendition of Queen B Thursday, immortalizing her 2018 Coachella performance outfit, complete with the yellow cropped sweatshirt, denim cutoffs and glittery knee-high boots.

Twitter users posted positive feedback, with one person writing, “FINALLY ONE THAT LOOKS LIKE HER!!!”

The musician has been crafted into a wax figure on several occasions by different artists, which often led to negative criticism as fans dissed the way she was crafted.

Madame Tussauds wax figure of Beyoncé has been placed next to Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan inside their museum.

It's time to bow down to THE QUEEN 👑 🐝 pic.twitter.com/kl6DLUfLaY — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) September 19, 2019

