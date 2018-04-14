(CNN) – Music fans, artists, fashionistas, celebrities and many more have piled into California’s Coachella Valley for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The first night of the two-weekend long music and arts festival began Friday in the desert-turned-party-central. Traffic in the area was gridlocked starting as early as 4 a.m. as attendees made the trek in hopes of getting a good spot to camp and jam.

Anticipation has been particularly high this year as Beyoncé is slated to headline Saturday night.

The singer’s show last year was canceled after she became pregnant with twins.

Other artists set to perform include HAIM, Tyler the Creator, alt-J, Cardi B and Eminem.

