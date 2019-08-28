‘Fastest Woman on Four Wheels’ Jessi Combs dies while trying to break land-speed record

Jessi Combs, known as the “Fastest Woman on Four Wheels,” died in a violent crash in Oregon on Tuesday while attempting to set a new land-speed record in a rocket car.

Combs, who was known for her appearances on MythBusters and Overhaulin’, was killed in a crash in the Alvord Desert, according to KTVZ News. She was 36.

A member of her team confirmed her death on Instagram, writing, “I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman … she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her.”

In a recent post on Instagram, Combs confirmed she had recently gone more than 480 mph in her rocket car.

