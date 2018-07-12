Fenway Park is inviting fans to join them for a movie night at the ballpark, according to the Red Sox’s website.

In honor of its 25th anniversary, the ballpark will be screening the iconic film ‘Jurrasic Park’ during Movie Night at Fenway Park.

The event, presented by Fandango, will begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14. Gates for the event open at 6:45 p.m., the park said fans will be able to walk the warning track until 7:45 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. More information on the event can be found here.

