Fenway residents raise concerns over summer concert increase

Fenway residents are raising their concerns after the Red Sox organization increase the number of concerts played during their summer series.

Neighbors around the park visited City Hall Thursday to protest after Red Sox officials announced their plan to play 12 concerts at the historic ballpark in 2019.

Officials requested the Boston’s licensing board allow them to hold a dozen concerts between June 15 and September 15.

This is the most the ballpark has ever had in a year.

“We need days when no baseball games are here and we actually have the freedom to live our lives the way that other people do,” resident Fredericka Veikley said. “We currently don’t with the number of concerts that are being planned.”

“It’s not about not liking these events, Kristen Mobila, a spokesperson for the Fenway Quality of Life Alliance said. “It’s about what happens in terms of safety, transportation and trash.”

Not everyone is against the steady drumbeat of the concerts.

Local businesses say they bring in money to the area.

“People come in, they park, they eat, they drink, they bring their friends. So it definitely brings a lot of people around here,” Event coordinator for Ballpark Tavern on Boylston St. Theresa Hickey said.

Bruce Springsteen held the first concert at Fenway in 2003. Since then, more than 70 concerts have been held at the ballpark since.

The city licensing board has not yet made an official decision.

