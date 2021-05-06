First official images from ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ released

Emma D’Arcy as "Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen" and Matt Smith as "Prince Daemon Targaryen.” Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

(CNN) — Fans of the HBO blockbuster TV series “Game of Thrones” can now get a look at the first official images from the upcoming prequel “House of the Dragon.”

The new series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” and covers the history of House Targaryen some 300 years prior to the storyline in “Game of Thrones,” according to a press release from HBO.

“Game of Thrones” is a hugely successful fantasy series which tells the story of the battle for the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. “House of the Dragon” will be released in 2022, said HBO.

The series will star Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragonrider who is the first-born child of King Viserys. D’Arcy has previously appeared in TV series “Truth Seekers” and “Hanna.”

Matt Smith, best known for appearing in “The Crown” and “Doctor Who,” will play heir to the throne Prince Daemon Targaryen, the King’s younger brother who is known as a fierce warrior.

Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as “The Sea Snake,” will be played by Steve Toussaint, who has previously appeared in “Prince of Persia” and “Judge Dredd.” House Velaryon is a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms,” according to HBO. Cooke previously appeared in “Sound of Metal” and “Vanity Fair.”

Her character is the daughter of Otto Hightower, who will be played by Rhys Ifans — best known for roles in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Notting Hill.”

Writer Martin is also working on a “Game of Thrones” stage show to build on the success of the TV series.

In March, Martin told the Hollywood Reporter he is developing a live stage show for Broadway, the West End and Australia to hopefully debut in 2023.

