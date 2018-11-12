First ‘Toy Story 4’ teaser trailer released

(WHDH) — Pixar released a teaser trailer Monday morning, giving “Toy Story” fans a look at the hit franchise’s fourth installment, which will be in theaters in 2019.

A trailer shared on Facebook indicated that Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, and others would be back, while a new toy named Forky was introduced.

Forky is described as a spork-turned-craft-project who doesn’t identify as a toy and is hesitant about joining the other characters on adventures, according to CNET.

Director Josh Cooley said that he initially thought Woody’s departure from Andy’s room in “Toy Story 3” would mark the end of the franchise but that “every ending is a new beginning.”

Toy Story 4 is slated to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

The original film was released in 1995.

Watch the trailer below:

