BOSTON (WHDH) - The first trailer has been released for “The Tender Bar,” starring Massachusetts native Ben Affleck.

In the film, Affleck portrays a loving uncle who runs a bar in Massachusetts during the 1970s.

George Clooney directed the movie, which was filmed all over Massachusetts, including in Fitchburg.

The movie is slated to premiere in December 2021.

