COLUMBIA, Md. (WHDH) – A Foo Fighters fan had a once in a lifetime experience at a recent concert when she was pulled onto the stage to drink a beer with lead singer Dave Grohl.

Romina Fuentes still can’t believe she had a beer with the Foo Fighters on stage in front of thousands of people – all thanks to a homemade sign she almost didn’t bring.

“It was an out of body experience. I was so excited,” she said. “It was the best moment of my life. I almost started crying… you could see me tearing up.”

Fuentes arrived at the concert in Maryland early to get a front row spot in the pit – which is first come, first serve. During the show, Fuentes held up a sign asking the band to shotgun a beer, but she said she never thought her birthday wish would be granted right then and there.

Two security guards lifted her up onto the stage, and there she was, face-to-face with Grohl.

The pair chugged a beer and the crowd sang Fuentes “Happy Birthday.”

After Fuentes shared a bear with Grohl, one of the band’s production managers let her stay on the stage for the rest of the concert.

Fuentes isn’t done partying with the Foo Fighters just yet – she’ll be at the band’s Philadelphia show Saturday night.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to play two shows at Fenway Park later in the month.

