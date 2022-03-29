BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime rock heavyweights Foo Fighters announced Tuesday they would be canceling all upcoming tour dates after drummer Taylor Hawkins’s unexpected death.

Hawkins was the drummer for the band for more than 25 years and a long-time friend of lead singer Dave Grohl. He died at age 50 while playing a South American tour with the rock band.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band’s statement read in part. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the Boston Calling music festival this coming Memorial Day weekend.

In a statement, the organizers of the three-day event said, “we extend our deepest condolences to the band, Taylor Hawkins’ loved ones & fans around the world. We will announce a new headliner soon.”

