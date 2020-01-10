MANNINGTON, W.V. (WHDH) — A former contestant of the MTV reality show “Are You The One?” was found dead in her mother’s home in West Virginia early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of someone suffering from cardiac arrest in Mannington, W.V. just before 7 a.m. found family members performing CPR on Alexis Eddy, 23, Police Chief Brian Stewart told MetroNews.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart added.

“Are You The One?” released a statement on Twitter that read, “MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

The cause of her death remains under investigation.

