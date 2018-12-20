Former ‘Bull’ actress Eliza Dushku speaks out in op-ed after settlement

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Actress Eliza Dushku received a multi-million dollar settlement from CBS last year after she says on-set sexual comments from Michael Weatherly, star of the network’s show “Bull,” made her uncomfortable.

Dushku was written off the show after complaining about Weatherly’s comments on her appearance and jokes involving sex and rape made in front of cast and crew in March of 2017, according to the New York Times , which broke the story last week.

The Watertown native declined to comment for the article to honor the terms of the settlement.

However, Dushku now feels compelled to share her side of the story.

In an op-ed published in the Boston Globe, she said, “What is hardest to share is how he made me feel for 10 to 12 hours per day for weeks. This was classic workplace harassment that became workplace bullying. I was made to feel dread nearly all the time I was in his presence.”

This comes just days after directors announced that former CBS CEO Les Moonves would not receive severance.

Moonves was fired and is now facing several allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)