Former ‘ER’ actress shot, killed by police

(WHDH) — A former “ER” actress was fatally shot by police officers who were conducting a welfare check in California on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday that the shooting victim was 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez, who played nurse Wendy Goldman on the popular network drama.

Officers responding to an apartment in South Pasadena noticed Marquez was possibly suffering from mental health issues, officials said.

Marquez was shot after police say she pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers. A BB gun was later recovered at the scene.

The actress was also known for her roles in Seinfeld the 1988 drama “Stand and Deliver.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)