(WHDH) — Ryan Seacrest is facing alarming accusations from his former personal stylist.

According to Variety, the woman wrote in a letter to NBC Universal, the cable channel “E” and Seacrest that the TV host sexually harassed her for years while working for him.

That behavior allegedly included rubbing against her in his underwear, groping her and slapping her buttocks.

She said she reported the behavior to human resources executives in 2013 and was then fired.

Seacrest denies the allegations.

