FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces a detention hearing Wednesday after being charged with downloading and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, 33, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in northwest Arkansas last Thursday on a federal indictment.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Prosecutors said Duggar possessed the child pornography, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

A federal judge set a July 6 trial date.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

