Former ‘Sesame Street’ writer says Bert and Ernie are gay

(WHDH) — It’s been speculated about for years: Are Bert and Ernie a couple or just roommates?

Mark Saltzman, a former writer for the iconic children’s show, says the beloved “Sesame Street” characters, are in fact, homosexual.

Saltzman told Queerty that the popular puppets are a gay couple. He says their relationship on the show was based on his real-life partnership with movie editor Arnold Glassman.

“I was Ernie. I look more Bert-ish. And Arnie as a film editor—if you thought of Bert with a job in the world, wouldn’t that be perfect? Bert with his paper clips and organization? And I was the jokester,” Saltzman told the news outlet. “So it was the Bert & Ernie relationship, and I was already with Arnie when I came to Sesame Street.”

Bert and Ernie have been a part of the show for nearly 50 years and have always slept in separate beds.

Sesame Workshop shot down Saltzman’s take on the characters, saying in a statement that the puppets are just “best friends.”

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018

