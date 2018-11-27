(WHDH) — Former child television star Amanda Bynes opened up about how drugs and Twitter allegedly ruined her life.

In an interview with “Paper” magazine, Bynes says after her work on shows like Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show” ended, she had nothing to do, which led to her sitting around her house all day smoking marijuana.

In that state of mind, she often wrote shocking tweets, including false allegations of abuse against her father.

Bynes was sentenced to three years of probation in 2014 for a reckless driving incident.

She told “Paper” she is sorry to all the people she lied about and for saying she had a bipolar disorder when she has never been diagnosed with a mental illness.

She added that she has been sober for four years now and is studying fashion design in the hopes of releasing her own clothing line.

Bynes also wants to eventually get back into acting.

