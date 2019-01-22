Fox News host, family survive motor vehicle crash in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fox News host Bret Baier and his family survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana after the television anchor’s sport-utility vehicle slid on an icy road, collided with a pickup truck and turned over in a ditch, authorities said Tuesday.

Baier, the executive editor of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” said in a statement that after a weekend of skiing he was driving to the airport on icy roads outside Bozeman with his wife and their two sons on Monday when they were “involved in a major car crash.”

Baier, 48, said a passing motorist stopped and the family was able to climb out of the flipped vehicle. He said first responders got them to a hospital quickly, from which he says they left “banged up but alive.”

The roadway was incredibly icy, said John Barnes, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Justice. Baier was unable to stop at an intersection, and his vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle, Barnes said.

A photo provided by the Montana Highway Patrol showed Baier’s vehicle on its side in a snowy ditch. Three passengers in Baier’s vehicle and one passenger in the truck were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

No citations were issued, and authorities don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Barnes said.

Baier was expected to be back on the air Tuesday night, Fox said. He tweeted that his family is “back home and on the mend,” and he called the first responders who helped “true pros.”

